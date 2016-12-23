LAHORE

Staff of Town Planning Wing of Lahore Development Authority, during its operation against illegal constructions, demolished two buildings and sealed the third in Allama Iqbal Town here on Thursday.

Officials said the LDA staff sealed an illegal market in Hunza Block and demolished two constructions in Kareem Block and Asif Block.

They said that LDA’s Director Finance Zaheer Asghar Rana and private secretary Faiz Rasool retired from service on attaining the age of superannuation. A farewell party was arranged in their honour. Director General LDA Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Additional Director General (HQ) Samia Saleem, Chief Town Planner Waseem Ahmad Khan, Chief Metropolitan Planner Waheed Ahmad Butt, Chief Engineer TEPA Said-ur-Rahman, MD Wasa Ch Naseer Ahmad besides all the directors in LDA attended.

The participants paid rich tribute to the retiring officers and admired their services for LDA. They expressed best wishes for the outgoing officers. Later, Director General LDA Zahid Akhtar Zaman laid foundation stone for construction of a mosque at LDA Sports Complex, Johar Town.

