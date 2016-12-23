Experts for more steps to promote SME sector

LAHORE

Encouraging steps are being taken in 2017 for the promotion of SME sector with a basic objective to support local home-based industy. Many regulations are being amended so that the sector could flourish.

These views were expressed by the experts in Jang Economic Session on "What Steps are Unavoidable for SME Sector in 2017." The panelists were Raja Husnain Javeed, Alamgir Ch, Rehmatullah Javeed, Dr Shehla, Aysha Khurram, Fakhra Hassan and Shamshad Ali. The session was hosted by Sikandar Lodhi.

Raja Husnain Javeed said that practical steps were being taken for the SME sector clusters development but all the steps could be fruitful with stable economy for which amendment to the existing rules and regulations were required. He believed that bringing the informal sector to formal sector to document the economy would resolve many issues of economy. He said the government and business associations could play an important role in policy-making besides increasing role of the women chamber to engage women in SME sector along with uniformed operational policy for youth entrepreneurship was the need of hour.

Alamgir Ch said that policy framework was the need of the hour for SME sector growth while steps were being taken to redefine the sector with the consultations of all provincial stakeholders to promote home-based industry. He said the SMEDA and planning commission had started work on planning for the important sector of SME, including fisheries, horticulture, surgical and auto sectors. He said financing for SME sector and exports of the sector were the priority areas in the planning.

Rehmatullah Javeed said that saving the SME sector from wrath of the financial institutions was crucial. He said establishment of business centres was vital for the growth of SME sector. He called for availability of loans for the SME sector, and said special initiatives in Punjab were possible for the growth of the sector by developing special SME zones. These zones should be near the bigger industrial hubs, he added.

He believed that SME sector could provide two million annual new jobs.

Dr Shehla said that promotion of the SME sector was vital for women empowerment for which women industrial zones should be established. She called for revisiting the guaranteer condition in youth loan for the women which could resolve many issues for women sector. She suggested exhibition centres in all women chambers of Pakistan to display handicraft and other work done by the women.

Aysha Khuram called for giving opportunities to women for better employment. She said skilled women in home-based industry were working in Pakistan but their work was unnoticed. She called for holding conferences and exhibitions of women work annually to encourage their work.

Fakhara Hassan said the potential of gem and jewelry sector was untapped. She said that gems and jewelry of international standard were available in Pakistan which could be exported through proper marketing. This step will largely provide employment to women, she added. She demanded training and skill development for gemstone sector development.

Shamshad Ali said that auto sector grew in the 80s but later it was neglected. There is a need to focus it again, he said. Industrial zones should established within city for easy mobility.

