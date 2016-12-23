LAHORE

Punjab University (PU) teachers have condemned hooliganism allegedly by Islami Jamiat Talaba (IJT), saying non-student elements are destroying peace of the campus, taking advantage of non-appointment of a vice-chancellor.

According to a press release, a meeting of PU teachers was held at Al Raazi Hall of Undergraduate Study Centre in which president Academic Staff Association Prof Dr Sajid Rashid, vice presidents Prof Dr Abid Hussain Ch, Dr Azhar Naeem, secretary Dr Mahboob Hussain, deans of various faculties, heads of departments and more than 250 teachers were present.

Addressing the meeting, Dr Sajid Rashid, Dr Mahboob Hussain and others alleged that elements of Islami Jamiat Talaba were damaging peace and tranquility of the institution.

They said police were not arresting the IJT activists who were involved in recent incidents of unrest on the campus, which was a big question.

They alleged that IJT activists were harassing teachers and following female faculty members. They said abusive language was being used against female faculty members, which was highly condemnable.

They said the university teachers respected courts and accepted any decisions given by the honourable High Court.

They said some elements wanted to create distance between university teachers and the government and we had gathered here to condemn all those negative elements. Recording of an alleged threatening call of an IJT activist to teachers was played on the occasion.

The meeting expressed its confidence on the leadership of Academic Staff Association.

results: Punjab University (PU) Examinations Department has declared the results of MA English Part-II annual examination 2016, MSc Mountain Conservation & Watershed Management Part-II annual examination 2016 and MSc Zoology Part-II annual examination 2016.

Meanwhile, the PU has also awarded PhD degree to Amir Mahmood Bajwa in the subject of Communication Studies after approval of his thesis entitled “Role of Mediated Communication in Political Socialisation of Educated Youth: A study of the post liberalisation era (2002-2014)”.

Symposium: A two-day sixth symposium on engineering sciences concluded at the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) here on Thursday.

The symposium was arranged by the UET’s Chemical Department in collaboration with Punjab University (PU) and federal Higher Education Commission. The first day of the symposium was held at PU.

