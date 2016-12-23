Capacity enhancement project for working women launched

LAHORE

The Capacity Enhancement of Home Based Women Workers project launching ceremony was held at a headquarters of a women rights organisation on Thursday on International Working Women Day.

The ceremony was attended by the representatives of civil society organisations. Chief guest Miss Shaista Pervaiz Malik, Miss Ruhi Sayed, Dr Izhar Hashmi, Dr Zarqa and executive members of the organisation shared their views on the issues of working women and HBW.

Ms Ayesha highlighted that in her career, she faced a lot of problems but major problem was related to transfer as per government’s policy. She added: “Being woman with disability it was not easy for her to shift anywhere.

Miss Shaista Malik said: “Government institutes like Department of Ombudswomen and PCSW receive complaints about issues related to women and send the recommendations and case to the departments concerned within no times. Ms Ruhi Sayed talked about Harassment at Workplace Act and shared that women in today’s world are still not able to get maternity leave without compensation.

Miss Dur-e-Shahwar said new projects for women in Lahore, Bahawalpur and Multan will train and strengthen 100 female informal workers. The workers would be given access to the markets, she added. She said by this project women will learn how to generate income.

She said centres would be linked with the Punjab Local Initiatives, small industries and Saarc.

She said women of remote areas of Punjab will be trained to enhance their skills in banking and stitching. The women will be trained in packaging and labeling their products.

So they can get appropriate prices of their products, she said, adding there was no ramp for disabled working women in government offices and educational institutions.

The government has specified only three per cent quota for the disabled, but there is a need to enhance it by 5 per cent.

Call to address issues: Without addressing the issues of working women, recognising and acknowledging women economic contributions in labour force, we could not achieve gender equality, said Mumtaz Mughal, women rights activist and resident director of Aurat Foundation, in a meeting held on Thursday to mark National Working Women Day.

She said according to report 2016, Pakistan ranks 143 out of 144 countries in the gender inequality index. Women are contributing 37pc of global GDP while they are underrepresented at every level to get raise, promotion or chance to get go head. Women’s struggle for accessing, achieving and enjoying their rights will continue, she said.

She said although pro-women legislations have passed for the protection of women but Pakistani working women could not enjoy their rights due to lack of implementation and lacunas in laws and policies.

Nabeela Shaheen advocate said for mainstreaming gender equality, there is a need to create enabling environment to bring women leaders into decision making roles in public and private sector.

0



0







Capacity enhancement project for working women launched was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 23, 2016 and was last updated on December 23, 2016. This news story is related to Print/173811-Capacity-enhancement-project-for-working-women-launched/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Capacity enhancement project for working women launched" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/173811-Capacity-enhancement-project-for-working-women-launched.