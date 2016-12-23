LAHORE

Pakistan Muslim League-Q President Ch Shujaat Hussain and senior central leader Ch Pervaiz Elahi have expressed heartfelt gratitude to the party's union council chairmen on victory in Attock, Talagang and Jalalpur Jattan.

They said UC chairmen of the party, PTI and N-League who voted them on call of their conscience deserved praise.

The PML-Q leaders said the chairmen voted them despite all the tactics of the administration and Punjab government.

The leaders while talking to the media and the party supporters congratulated the party's successful candidates and their supporters and said the Punjab administration had made the local government election their own battle to save their posting.

The PML-Q leaders alleged that the administration fully contested the election because Shahbaz Sharif had given the task to the officers telling them that it was their test, and after election, their performance would be reviewed.

They alleged the officers resorted to every tactic of highhandedness, rigging, abuse and misuse of official powers to get votes for the PML-N candidates. They alleged the voters were threatened that their businesses and factories would be closed and they would be put behind bars.

They expressed regret and concern, saying that a culture of highhandedness, rigging and Kalashnikov.

Ch Pervaiz Elahi said that in place of N-League candidates, the administration was contesting election while DCOs were under pressure for escaping their transfers.

Ch Wajahat Hussain, Kamil Ali Agha, Riaz Asghar Chaudhry, Mian Imran Masood, Hussain Elahi, Saadat Nawaz Ajnala and other leaders were also present.

Online adds: PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has said government has no foreign policy while India is dominating Pakistan. He said this while addressing a press conference along with Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Thursday.

He said Pakistan was becoming isolated in the world. He said the rulers had never given any statement against India.

PML-Q Vice-President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said PML-N would split into two parts from Bahawalpur to Attock after the local government polls. The local government elected representatives cannot get powers in the presence of PML-N, he added. Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz launched nine projects during nine years which met failure, he said. The two brothers are against education and health, he alleged.

