LAHORE

Lahore High Court Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah Thursday ordered the Wildlife Department to submit summary of giving permission to Qatar royal family for hunting internationally protected houbara bustards and other migrated-birds.

The chief justice also issued notice for first week of January to the foundation established for protection of houbara bustards. The director general wildlife informed the court that due to increase in number of the birds during the last ten days permission for hunting 100 birds was given. A local social worker, Naeem Sadiq, moved the petition. Petitioner counsel Sardar Kalim Ilyas submitted before the court that foreign ministry issued licences to the Qatar royal family despite a ban on hunting of rare houbara bustards. He submitted that the federal govt had issued permits to foreign dignitaries of five countries of Gulf region to hunt internationally protected houbara bustards. He submitted that the federal government could not issue these permits and are in violation of sections 2 (n) and 9 (ii) read with item No.20 of the 3rd schedule to The Punjab Wildlife (Protection, Preservation, Conservation and Management) (Amendment) Act, 2007. He requested the court to impose a ban on hunting of these birds and declare the hunting licences issued to the family illegal and the govt be stopped from issuing such licences.

