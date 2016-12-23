A hundred posters call for countering extremism

This year Poster for Tomorrow hosts exhibition on ‘Make Extremism History’

A country like Pakistan that has been caught up in the mesh of extremism for more than a decade, it was apt to host the annual exhibition of Poster for Tomorrow’s 100 best posters on ‘Make Extremism History’, because while history speaks volumes about it, it’s high time the world got rid of it.

Displayed at T2F for the past week, the exhibition in collaboration with the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) saw 100 best posters from all across the world shortlisted from 5,300 entries, said artist Abro Khuda Bux. Unlike previous editions, no poster from Pakistan was chosen this time around, he added.

With captions like ‘Words not Weapons’, ‘Let Them In’ and ‘Measuring morality by the length of skirt’, the posters covered various issues under the banner of extremism, like warfare, equality and refugee crisis among others.

Peace and human rights advocate IA Rehman was scheduled to speak on the perils of extremism, but he got delayed and HRCP Chairperson Zohra Yusuf addressed the audience on his behalf. Conjecturing about Rehman’s delay, Zohra took a jibe at the PIA’s recent stunt of sacrificing a black goat for safer flights. “It’s our dream to make extremism history, but we need to remember that we face extremism every day and it’s high time that we acknowledge the destruction it has led us to,” she said. She added that while Pakistan faces the problem of extremism, many countries in Europe were also seeing a similar wave from the far-right groups who show resentment toward the migrant communities. “But then there are also counter narratives in those regions, as many people in France welcomed the refugees to their own houses.”

But she shook her head when as she lamented that those affected by extremism were not given any room in Pakistan. “Pakistan has seen its fair share of extremism; even Karachi has seen some of the worst episodes, which are not limited to ethnic or religious violence that includes sectarian conflict, suppression of minorities as well as rise of Islamic militancy.”

Directing the talk to the present scenario, she shared Rehman’s point of view regarding the state’s inability to curb terrorism, that despite forming bodies, their implementation and lapsing of acts, the government was yet to show a firm stance. “Following terrorist activities by extremist groups, we saw National Counterterrorism Authority, National Action Plan and Protection of Pakistan Act spring up along with the establishment of military courts.”

“It’s impossible to counter extremism if the government remains in cahoots with terrorists by trying to assess who is better or worse. Our army chiefs do not spare moments when it comes to signing death sentences, but we need to understand if that has benefitted us. If we compare three years – 2014, 2015 and 2016 – then, yes, there has been a decrease in such attacks, yet there were instances where we lost many lives; so for the bigger picture, we cannot ignore many who fell prey to extremism.”

