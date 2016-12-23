Policing is a tough, skill-based business, but the Sindh government believes unintelligent people can also handle the job and has therefore lowered the bar for passing the NTS written test to land a constable’s job from 40 percent to

35 percent of the total marks.

An announcement to this effect was made by the spokesman for the Sindh police on Wednesday.

He said that after approval from the chief minister, directives to this effect had been issued by the provincial police chief.

All candidates who have secured 35 percent or more marks in the NTS written test have been declared as successful, according to the spokesman.

He asked the candidates to contact the DIG office or check the list on the Sindh

Police’s website www. sindhpolice.gov.pk.

The candidates have also been asked not to contact any unauthorised person or the agent mafia.

In case of any complaint, information should be conveyed on phone number 02199212632 so that action could be initiated against such elements, the spokesman added.

