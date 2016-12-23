Japanese, Singaporean experts offer to train Pakistani neurologists

Japanese and Singaporean neurologists have offered to train Pakistani doctors in the area of nerves and muscle pathology at their institutes as well as providing free genetic testing if samples are transported to their labs in Japan and Singapore so that accurate diagnosis of nerve and muscle disorders could be done to find out proper treatment for the patients.

They were speaking at an introductory workshop on “Nerve and Muscle Pathology”, held at Aga Khan University Hospital on Thursday as part of the four-day 16th International Neurology Update 2016 being organised by the Pakistan Society of Neurology in collaboration with the Neurology Aware and Research Foundation (NARF).

International experts, neurologists, researchers and academicians from the United States of America, Canada, United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, Japan, Singapore and many other countries have arrived in Karachi to participate in various workshops and scientific sessions and to discuss latest developments in the field of nerve and muscle pathology in the world.

Speaking at the inaugural workshop of the neurology conference, national and international experts termed intra-family marriages one of the biggest causes of the nerve and muscle disorders in Pakistan, saying that at least 20 to 25 percent of the muscle and nerve disorders were due to intra-family marriages.

They called for creating awareness among people to avoid cousin marriages, saying that unfortunately facilities for nerve and muscle disorders including genetic testing were not available in Pakistan, so proper treatment could not be initiated without proper investigation of the causes of the disorders.

Discussing various cases studies, they told local neurologists and pathologists how to conduct muscle pathology and said that if samples were transported to labs in Japan and Singapore, free of charge genetic testing could be performed to diagnose the underlying cause of the disease.

They also offered to train Pakistani neurologists and pathologists at neurological centers in Japan and Singapore, saying funds and expenses for such trainings could be borne by the Asian Oceanian Congress of Neurology (AOCN).

Speaking at the workshop, renowned neurologist Dr Sara Khan from the AKU said neuromuscular disorders were very common in Pakistan, but due to lack of diagnosis facilities, many physicians could not identify the disorders nor they were able to offer proper treatment for such patients.

She claimed that in most of the cases, diagnosis for neuromuscular disorders is carried out on the basis of clinical symptoms and history of the patients and then supportive treatment is offered.

Muscular pathology specialist from Japan Dr Ichizo Nishino, neurologist Dr Ikuyu Nonaka, Singaporean expert Dr Umapathi Thirugnanam and former president of Pakistan Society of Neurology Dr Wasey Shakir also addressed the workshop NARF Secretary Dr Abdul Malik introduced the international experts and speakers to the local participants.

Another workshop titled ‘Botulinum Toxin – Use in Neurological Disorders’ was held at a local hotel, which was presided over by renowned neurologist Dr Nadir Ali Syed and it was addressed by experts from Saudi Arabia and the United States.

The neurology conference would formally be inaugurated on Friday afternoon when local and international experts would present their opinion on reducing neurological disorders, their management and treatment as well as rehabilitation of patients with neuromuscular diseases.

