Police submitted charge sheets against two suspected Lashkar-e-Jhangvi terrorists, Asim alias Kapri and Ishaq alias Bobby, to the administrative judge of anti-terrorism courts on Wednesday in the murder cases of several people including policemen and a lawyer.

While submitting the charge sheets, the police informed the judge that the two men were members of the LeJ’s Naeem Bukhari group and had confessed to killing seven policemen in Orangi Town on April 20 this year while they were guarding polio vaccination teams.

Asim and Ishaq had admitted before a judicial magistrate that they had also killed Advocate Syed Ameer Haider Shah within the limits of the Aziz Bhatti police station in August last year.

The co-accused, Sabir alias Munna and Abdul Ahad are still at the large in the murder case of the lawyer. The police informed the judge that the Ishaq was also involved in killing citizens, Mushtaq Ahmed and Nawaz.

Now charge sheets had been submitted against them for two dozen murder cases including those army and Rangers personnel, qawwal Amjad Sabri and Shia doctors.

0



0







Police submit charge sheets against ‘LeJ terrorists’ was posted in Karachi of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 23, 2016 and was last updated on December 23, 2016. This news story is related to Print/173802-Police-submit-charge-sheets-against-LeJ-terrorists/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Police submit charge sheets against ‘LeJ terrorists’" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/173802-Police-submit-charge-sheets-against-LeJ-terrorists.