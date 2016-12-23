Genetic characters were directly or indirectly involved in the evolution of diseases emerging in our society, observed Prof Dr Abid Azhar, director general of the Dr AQ Khan Institute of Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering, University of Karachi, on Wednesday.

He was speaking at the inaugural address of three-day Dr AQ Khan winter school on ‘Modern tools and techniques in health and disease’; the event was being held at the AQ Khan institute.

Prof Azhar stated that treatment plans and cure for the emerging diseases were impossible to be driven out without taking into account genetic variations. Therefore, use of modern tools and techniques in health and disease was mandatory for research in medical sciences and health care system, he added.

“Our body is made of trillions of cells and each human cell contains 23 pairs of chromosomes.

The genetic material present inside the cell is called DNA,” Prof Azhar informed the students at the lecture.

He further mentioned that genes were functional units of DNA which determine a particular trait or function. Human DNA consisted of around three billion chemical base pairs in a particular sequence that was inherited from parents, the senior medical practitioner observed.

Other trainers including Dr Muhammad Ismail, Dr Abdul Hameed, Dr Muhammad Afzal, Prof Dr Shamshad Zareena also delivered training sessions on DNA extraction and sample collection, data mining, primer designing, optimisation and PCR troubleshooting, demonstration on polymerase chain reaction, PCR purification and different scientific procedures.

