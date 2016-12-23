The Karachi registry of the country’s top court said on Wednesday that contempt proceedings should be initiated against the Shaheed Benazirabad district accounts officer and two section officers of the finance department if their explanation as regards compliance of court order was found unsatisfactory.

Hearing Samandar Ali Hisbani’s petition against the officers for non-compliance of court order regarding the release of sanctioned bills, the Supreme Court’s two-member bench headed by Justice Amir Hani Muslim observed that it was standard practice of the finance department to make the procedure of releasing funds difficult, which resulted in public inconvenience.

District Account Officer Ahmed Saeed and section officers Syed Raziuddin and Rafiq Ahmed Junejo submitted their explanations, which dissatisfied the court. The bench observed that the officers had failed to comply with the court’s orders of August 24, 2015 and January 15, 2016.

The SC said it was an admitted position that the administrative department had written to the Government Habib College of Technology Nawabshah principal, who in turn sent the FO-01 form after completing all formalities.

The court observed that he was drawing and disbursing officer and the form was sent against the sanctioned amount, which could not have been objected by the finance department under the rules. The district accounts officer submitted that since the amount was beyond Rs50,000, the finance department’s approval was required. The court observed that it was the duty of the district accounts officer to seek the approval instead of throwing it at the disposal of the administrative department, which had no role to play in the matter.

The bench said the raised objections were uncalled for as the Sindh advocate general had said that once the DDO of the department sent the bills seeking release of funds against the sanction, then such bills could not be objected to on frivolous queries. The SC added that the court would frame charges against the officers and Section Officer Zakir Larik, who was Raziuddin’s predecessor, if his proposed explanation was found unsatisfactory.

The SC also issued a notice to the advocate general to appear as prosecutor in the proceedings and adjourned the hearing until December 26.

0



0







SC to indict finance dept officers if comments found unsatisfactory was posted in Karachi of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 23, 2016 and was last updated on December 23, 2016. This news story is related to Print/173800-SC-to-indict-finance-dept-officers-if-comments-found-unsatisfactory/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "SC to indict finance dept officers if comments found unsatisfactory" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/173800-SC-to-indict-finance-dept-officers-if-comments-found-unsatisfactory.