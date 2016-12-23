The Sindh High Court directed the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and the district metropolitan corporations on Thursday to ensure the payment of salaries to Christian employees prior to Christmas.

The directive came during a hearing of a petition filed by the Sajjan union against the delay in the payment of salaries of KMC and DMCs employees.

The court was informed that the scrutiny process of 761 schoolteachers in KMC and DMCs had been completed, except for male teachers of the Central district and teachers of the Korangi district.

It directed that schoolteachers whose verification process has been completed be issued salaries by the DMCs. The court also directed the provincial law officer to submit a report on the approval of a summary by the chief minister for the payment of the dues of KMC pensioners.

The court also to local government, KMC and other stakeholders to resolve the controversy over the utilisation of a Rs500 million special grant issued to the KMC.

On an application regarding the non-confirmation of 47 rescue workers, the court told KMC counsel to submit a report and said that in the meantime no coercive action should be taken against them.

