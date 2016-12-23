Larkana Cadet College student Muhammad Ahmed, who was tortured by his teacher leaving him paralysed, has been issued a US visa along with his father for treatment at the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

The father and son have been issued visas valid for six months. According to the father, Muhammad Rashid, the hospital has estimated the cost of treatment to be close to $250,000. Sindh Health Minister Dr Sikandar Mandhro told Geo News that Rs50 million had been approved by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah for Ahmed’s treatment and the funds had already been released by the Accountant General of Sindh.

Earlier this month, the chief minister met the US consul-general and personally handed over travel documents of the father and son to her, urging her to help in ensuring early visa issuance for the 14-year-old. Ahmed’s story came into the limelight after Geo News highlighted the incident, after which authorities sprang into action.

The assault took place in August this year. Ahmed’s father learned about the incident when he received a phone call from the station master at the Larkana Cadet College informing him that his son was suffering from fits. When Ahmed’s father arrived at the college he found his son covered in bruises on his face, chest, back and lower limbs.

