Another explosion harks back to last month’s tragic inferno

Labour unions lament government learnt no lessons from November 1 incident

Another explosion occurred at the Gadani ship-breaking yard on Thursday while the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) released its fact-finding report on last month’s explosion in a ship at the yard.

At least 100 labourers were working on the retired Chaumadra LPG container moored at yard No 60 when the fire started, according to the labourers working on the site. The labourers, however, managed to save themselves by leaving the ship in time. Labourers claimed that the yard and the ship were owned by Deewan Rizwan, former chairman of the Pakistan Ship Breaking Association.

Nasir Mansoor, deputy secretary general of the National Trade Union Federation, who spoke at a press conference at the labour organisation’s office, said the government had not learned anything from the November 1 oil tanker blaze at the ship-breaking yard, as Thursday’s fire occurred at a decommissioned ship at the same place due to the same reasons.

On November 1, around 26 workers were killed and more than 70 injured as a blast ripped through a decommissioned Japanese-made MT Aces oil tanker moored at plot No 54 for dismantling.

According to the workers, Thursday’s fire occurred at around 11am due to the same reason that had killed 26 labourers last month: the ship was not cleaned of toxic and flammable gases and liquids before the dismantling work started.

Eyewitness accounts suggest that Thursday’s fire ignited when the labourers were cutting the walls of the LPG containers with gas guns. It rapidly grew intense and engulfed the frontal part of the ship. No casualties were reported.

However, Mansoor said the incident spoke volumes about the apathy of the government and the ship-breaking yard owners for the labourers’ lives, despite witnessing one of the deadliest disasters in the industry’s history just last month.

Labour unions and federations have been raising their voice against such incidents for a long time, demanding health and safety measures be ensured and those responsible for these incidents be held accountable.

“The victims of the November 1 incident have not been compensated. Neither have the injured been given ample medical treatment by the government nor have any efforts been made to locate those missing after the incident,” said Mansoor.

He lamented that the government had not made public the report of its fact-finding committee nor had the responsibility been put formally on any party.

HRCP report

The HRCP’s Zohra Yusuf and Asad Iqbal Butt, Piler Director Karamat Ali and lawyer Faisal Siddiqi spoke at the launch of the fact-finding report at the commission’s Karachi office.

HRCP teams had visited Gadani and Hub twice and met workers’ representatives at the ship-breaking yard, police and rescue staff and Balochistan government officials in the health, labour, environment and ship-breaking departments and the Balochistan Development Authority. The team also visited the hospitals in Karachi, where the injured were brought.

The key findings of the report: “There was no clarity on precisely how many workers were aboard the ship when the fire started. Many workers and the police stated that a preliminary attendance of skilled workers had been done by the contractor before they boarded the ship. According to that list, there appeared to be at least 100 workers on board. However, by most accounts, this was not an exhaustive list and there were other workers on the ship, including unskilled workers. Their attendance data was still on the ship when the fire erupted. According to the police tally, 26 workers are dead, of which 25 have been identified. The workers called official figures inaccurate; some stating that there might have been up to 80 fatalities, not 28.

“The disaster-related infrastructure at Gadani consists of one poorly equipped rural health centre and one fire truck. All ambulances for the victims were sent by the Edhi Foundation; the Balochistan health officers admitted that a government ambulance would have taken 24 hours to arrive. All but one fire truck came from Hub and Karachi. The navy deployed two helicopters to control the fire.

“A case had been lodged against the plot owner, its manager, the main contractor and second in command or Sarangi. The main contractor, who was supposed to oversee the ship-breaking work, is said to have expired on board.

His second in command or Sarangi and the plot No 54 manager are in custody. The owner of the vessel has escaped arrest on account of ill-health. The manger and the contractor engaged for dismantling the ship are being investigated at a police ‘safe house’. It later appeared that a cousin of the owner who also supervised all the affairs at plot No 54, a Colonel (retd) Rafiq, was not brought into the investigation and was at large.

“Ship-breaking work at Gadani is organised on a contractual basis. The ship owner’s management engages one main contractor, who then engages several sub-contractors, each of whom is responsible for a particular job or area of work.

The contractor hires the workers and sometimes further sub-contract the work. The second in command or Sarangi of the main contractor, who is in police custody, remained unable to supply an exhaustive list of sub-contractors or teams that were supposed to be working on the ship at the time when the fire started.

“It appeared that the main contractor had been promised more work in the future if he could ensure that the ship was broken down within 45 days. The prescribed procedures for draining the ship of fuel and other inflammable substances had not been followed and workers’ attempt to cut though the fuel tank with a welding torch had started the fire. Many workers said such procedures were seldom followed and there was no attempt to enforce them.

“The Balochistan Labour Department is responsible for inspection of vessels at Gadani in order to ensure that they are safe for dismantling work to begin. There appears to be no particular law or rules defining the tasks of the labour department vis-à-vis ship-breaking; the responsibility originates from the fact that ship-breaking plots are registered under the Factories Act 1934. Chapters II and III of the Factories Act particularly address site inspections and occupational health and safety.

“Demographically, roughly eight per cent of the hard labour engaged in the Gadani ship-breaking industry is Pashtun and around 10 per cent are irregular migrants of Bengali origin. Another five per cent are workers from Seraiki-speaking areas of Punjab and the rest are Baloch. Since the workers come to Gadani without their families and are generally not regular residents of the area, the local social fabric has remained largely detached from the effects of the disaster, and the ship-breaking enterprise generally.”

