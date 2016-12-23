Raisani’s escape

When the then Balochistan finance secretary, Mushtaq Raisani’s, home was raided in May and Rs730 million recovered, the provincial director general of the National Accountability Bureau described it as the largest amount recovered in a single raid in the country’s history. Even then, the amount barely skimmed the surface as Raisani was accused of skimming money off the top of most development projects in the province. Since then, a dozen houses worth another Rs2 billion owned by Raisani and believed to be purchased with his ill-gotten wealth have also been seized. The executive board of NAB itself put the proceeds of Raisani’s crime at Rs40 billion.This makes it scandalous that NAB is going to free Raisani after accepting his plea bargain offer of Rs2 billion. For a small fraction of the money he stole, Raisani will be released from custody and keep the remainder of the money. The only other punishment he faces is that he won’t be able to serve in government or obtain a bank loan – and that too only for 10 years. The plea bargain also includes Raisani’s accomplice Sohail Majeed Shah, a front man for Khalid Lango, a former adviser to the Balochistan chief minister, Sanaullah Zehri. Lango’s fate is yet to be decided but the leniency shown to Raisani doesn’t leave much hope that his case will be pursued.

The DG operations of NAB tried to justify the deal by saying it was the largest plea bargain in the bureau’s history; but then this was also one of the largest cases pursued by NAB and the evidence all pointed to Raisani’s guilt. The point of the plea bargain is to either recover stolen money in a speedy manner but only if close to the full amount is paid, or else to get testimony against bigger fish. Neither rationale applies in Raisani’s case. One can’t help but feel that is yet another example of the ruling class looking after its own. The Supreme Court is currently hearing a suo motu case against the use of plea bargains by NAB to give a clean chit to criminals without making them pay, either financially or through prison sentences, for their corruption. NAB has now managed to dispose of the influential bureaucrat’s case before the Supreme Court could rule on the validity of plea bargains. Raisani’s deal will still have to be approved by an accountability court but they have previously acted as rubber stamps for the bureau. In the end, whitewashes like this have one victim – the public that was defrauded – and that victim is whom NAB is supposed to be serving. Instead, it seems to be looking out only for the interests of wealthy and influential criminals.

