Education reforms

The CSS 2016 result has terribly exposed the inadequacy and vulnerability of the whole education scheme. Only 2 percent of the candidates who took the exam were declared successful in the written part and rest of the examinees failed chiefly in English. All candidates were ‘educated’ perhaps more than prescribed by the FPSC but they could not withstand the ‘burden’ of a fairly technical and rather serious exam than their formal academic test and fell flat. In an ambitious quest to get the ‘desired’ numbers of degree holders, institutions remain stuck with the method of rote learning instead of inducing creativity and critical thinking in students. Judging the real value of education from utilitarian motive is not a saner approach. The virtual absence of career counselling facility in education institutions at any level, either secondary or tertiary, has resulted in redundancy on one hand and mounting pressure on public sector employment on the other.

A marked shift from general degree programmes to more specific and professional is noticeable; many traditional subjects are going down well with the changing socio-economic patterns of life. Education in Pakistan is not frankly utilitarian. We have innumerable unemployed graduates in Pakistan. The majority of them are like a square peg in a round hole. Policymakers aim at producing glorified clerks instead of self respecting citizens who shall be taught to make an independent living. Educationists here are backing the type of education without direct social utility.

Muhammad Ismail

Chiniot

