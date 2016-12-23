The recent report of the Supreme Court has spoken with an epic proportion about the so-called National Action Plan and termed it the ‘National Apathy Plan’. The report has wonderfully sketched the apathy of the government in curbing terrorism and extremism.

Our institutions have never learnt from its past mistakes. Every time any incident happens, we see people at the helm of the affairs with a bucket of clichéd statements like, ‘Our hearts are with the fallen families and we assure them that the culprits will be brought to justice’, but nothing constructive happens after such incidents. The nation decries the events for some time and later keeps them in the cold storage for the remembrance of anniversaries. Our kids are being slaughtered and people are dying, but our institutions are reluctant to take austerity measures to stop such incidents. We will continue to die and sacrifice voluntarily until our institutions are not reformed.

Nida Mirza

Islamabad

0



0







State’s ‘nap’ was posted in Newspost of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 23, 2016 and was last updated on December 23, 2016. This news story is related to Print/173773-States-nap/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "State’s ‘nap’" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/173773-States-nap.