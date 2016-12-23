Down in a hole

The entire Muslim world has been facing problems mainly created by US policies. Be it Egypt, Lebanon, Iraq, Yemen or Libya, each country has been a victim of ‘war on terror’. Now, the Syrian war has destroyed the country’s peace. The US’s policy to ingress the Muslim countries was quite unequivocal. It entered each state by supporting anti-government faction and making razzle-dazzle in the country. The same policy was implemented in the case of Syria. Now, pro-government and anti-government factions – both are Muslims – are fighting against each other. The Muslim world has done nothing more than being a spectator.

Turkey was the only country which kept itself firm against external elements. The country stood firm against the failed military coup. However, the most recent blast in Turkey shows a palpable attempt of external elements in making commotion there too. The recent killing of Russian ambassador adds to the idea of dragging Turkey into the Syrian imbroglio. The ongoing massacre of Muslims will come to an end only and only when Muslims will be able to distinguish between foes and fellows.

Sarang Kolachi

Hyderabad

Almost every Muslim country has been a victim of some sort of problem or a crisis including poverty, terrorism, food crisis, water scarcity etc. It is believed that western forces have a great hand in creating problems for Muslim countries. The plight of Muslims in Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria and Palestine as well as in Kashmir is glaring example of the sad state of Muslims. Every day, thousands of Muslims are killed in the world. No Muslim country is raising a loud voice against such type of brutality and violence of Western forces and other powerful Asian countries.

One would like to request all Muslim countries to unite and cooperate for the welfare of Muslim nations. A lot of Muslim countries are blessed with a lot of resources and once they are united, nobody can destabilise them. Muslim countries need a platform where they can discuss their problems.

Muhammad Rizwan

Kahror Pakka, Lodhra

