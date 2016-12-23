Mosquitoes in the air

This is to draw the attention of concerned authorities to the inconvenience caused due to the increasing number of mosquitoes in RTC Colony. This has been a major issue since the past many years and many complaints have been lodged, but to no avail. This issue has caused a major trouble in the entire area .It has become difficult for people to walk in their localities during evenings. The area is filled with thrash, and the drainage system is left open for quite some time now. The stagnant dirty water and the filthy surroundings have become a breeding ground for malaria causing mosquitoes. Immediate action is required to be taken against this ordeal, since this has been affecting the lives of residents.

There are a few suggestions to make the entire locality a better place to live. The area needs to be cleaned regularly. Frequent fumigation should be carried out to control the breeding of mosquitoes. Drainage and sewers should be covered properly. Strictly no thrash should be allowed to be thrown in this area. The residents of the area hope that the government will at least carry out the above-mentioned steps to keep the surroundings healthy and neat.

M Muzzamel

Karachi

