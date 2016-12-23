Reuters

Chinese steel and iron ore futures slumped more than four percent on Thursday as a smog that engulfed northern cities of the country this week slowed trading activity.

The smog has thinned in some parts including in the port city of Tianjin, but traders say many steel mills exercised caution on worries that air pollution may worsen again in the next few days.

The most-active rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed down 4.2 percent at 3,026 yuan ($436) a tonne. On the Dalian Commodity Exchange, iron ore dropped 4.4 percent to end at 542.5 yuan a tonne.

It fell as far as 541.50 yuan, its weakest since Nov. 22. Both commodities have lost at least 15 percent since hitting nearly three-year highs last week. They gained marginally on Wednesday after a five-day slide.

Some mills were starting to purchase iron ore again with the smog easing on Thursday, but they are still cautious about the weather, said a trader based in Tianjin.

