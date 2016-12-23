Karachi

Karachi Cotton Exchange recorded low demand of lint on Thursday, while spot rate remained unchanged.

Spot rate was unchanged at Rs6,250/maund (37.324 kg) and Rs6,698/40-kg. Ex-Karachi rates was also stable at Rs6,385/maund and Rs6,843/40-kg after addition of Rs135 and Rs145 as upcountry expenses, respectively.

One trader said demand of local cotton was low because of lint import from India. “Almost 400,000 cotton bales will be used by our mills this season,” he said.

Karachi Cotton Exchange recorded domestic transactions of around 10,000 bales only between the price of Rs5,600/maund and Rs6,500/maund.

Transactions were recorded from Shahdadpur, Sanghar, Rohri and Saleh Pat in Sindh, while lint was arrived from Mianwali, Haroonabad, Chani Goth, Khanpur, Sadiqabad and Rahimyar Khan.

