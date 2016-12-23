Ric Spooner

It is a safe assumption particularly in the early stages that OPEC and non-OPEC

producers will abide by the agreement to curb output

—Chief Market Analyst at CMC Markets in Sydney

0



0







Point of View was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 23, 2016 and was last updated on December 23, 2016. This news story is related to Print/173761-Point-of-View/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Point of View" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/173761-Point-of-View.