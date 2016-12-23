Stocks closed down in sluggish trading on Thursday as a lack of fresh market cues kept many investors on the sidelines, dealers said.

Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said stocks closed bearish amid institutional profit taking on weak economic outlook.

“Concerns over ballooning current account deficit and foreign outflows played a catalyst role in bearish close,” he added

The KSE-100 shares index shed 293.53 points or 0.62 percent to close at 46,699.78 points. KSE-30 shares index lost 255.02 points or 1.0 percent to end at 25,237.94 points. As many as 404 scrips were active of which 128 advanced, 255 declined and 21 remained unchanged.

The ready market volumes stood at 270.429 million as compared to 388.567 million shares a day earlier.

Ali Raza at Elixir Securities said equities extended losses on Thursday as profit-taking continued in wider market.

“Market opened positive helped by select index names that pushed benchmark KSE-100 index higher over 47,200 level. However, benchmark Index couldn’t sustain that level for long and market took path of steady declines on profit-taking across the board.”

Declines were led by index heavy oils – down 1.5 percent - that bore the brunt of an overnight decline in global crude, followed by index heavy financials – down 1.1 percent - that also remained on the radar of profit-bookers.

Cements too were down by 0.3 percent, however Lucky Cement (LUCK) surged 0.4 percent stood strong and weathered the weakness on value buying. Analysts say news flow and update on PSX bidding may lead to a bounce back next day as timely completion of deal before end of this year will boost investors’ confidence and bring more liquidity to brokers down the road.

Companies posting highest gains include Pakistan Tobacco, up Rs50.05 to close at Rs1115.05/share and Siemens Pakistan, up Rs41.41 to close at Rs1540.33/share.

Companies posting major losses include Wyeth Pakistan, down Rs76.73 to end at Rs4654.44/share and Bata Pakistan, down Rs75 to end at Rs4555/share.

Highest volumes were witnessed in Pakistan International Bulk Terminal with a turnover of 35.245 million shares. The scrip shed Rs1.85 to close at Rs35.18/share. Dost Steels was second with a turnover of 16.832 million shares. It shed 01 paisa to end at Rs10.76/share. Engro Polymer was third with a turnover of 15.637 million shares. It gained 31 paisas to finish at Rs17.52/share.

