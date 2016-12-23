Print Story
X
-
Taiwan keeps rates on holdDecember 23, 2016Print : Business
TAIPEI: Taiwan held its benchmark interest rate steady on Thursday, as expected, on improved trade prospects that may have paved the way for the central bank to wind down its rate-cut cycle.
The discount rate will remain at 1.375 percent, the central bank said after its final policy meeting of the year, staying on hold for a second time.
The central bank kept the discount rate unchanged at its September meeting after cutting it four times to support the economy.
It said in a statement on Thursday that monetary policy would remain loose to support economic growth.