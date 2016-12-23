PESHAWAR: A seminar regarding Refinance Scheme for Modernisation of SME sector was held for the awareness of the marble and granite (M&G) sector on Thursday.

The one-day seminar was organised by Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (Smeda) in collaboration with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Besides the officials of the Smeda Regional Office Peshawar, a large number of SMEs, particularly from marble and granite sector attended the seminar.

Participants were briefed about the scheme while the SBP was also informed about the reservations of the SMEs during day to day matters with the stakeholders.

The Rs7.5 billion Refinance Scheme for the Modernisation of SMEs on concessional rate of six per cent was launched by the State Bank in 2010. Under the scheme, credit was offered for the purchase of new imported plant and machinery for BMR or existing facility or for setting up new units.

However, during the last six years, the cumulative disbursement under the scheme was merely Rs316 million. The purpose of the seminar was to spread awareness amongst both, the banking sector, and marble and granite sector.

