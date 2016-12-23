LAHORE: Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Nisar Muhammad Khan on Thursday said genuine grievances of the business community would be addressed once budget proposals of the stakeholders are received for evaluation.

“Tax officials have been directed to treat business community with due respect,” the FBR chief assured a delegation of of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industries (LCCI), which called on him at his office to express their concerns over the misuse of Section 38-B of the Sales Tax Act 1990.

“Growth in business activities is in FBR’s interest as it enhances revenues as well, while higher revenues would help government allocate resources for the poor.”

Speaking on the occasion, the LCCI president Abdul Basit said the FBR is considered as a key facilitator to private sector; however experience shows that dealing with the Board is not always easy. “Our tax system is complicated and burdensome which creates room for complicities between taxpayers and collectors.”

The LCCI president alleged the tax officials are using the Section 38-B in a negative way. “The FBR teams should follow due legal process and stop harassing business community.”

Basit also urged the government to ensure the Chinese investors and companies, engaged in China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), must consider the indigenously produced inputs from Pakistan except for the goods, which are not produced locally.

