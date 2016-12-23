KARACHI: The Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has initiated a Human Resource (HR) assessment exercise to strengthen its staff and improve the public image of petroleum industry's primary regulator, an official said on Thursday.

“A need assessment exercise has been initiated to determine the departments that are over-staffed and departments in need of more technical resources,” Chairperson OGRA Uzma Adil told The News.

She said the authority needs to reinforce its certain departments with stronger workforce. “Like our law department needs qualified lawyers as, at the moment, we have to rely on external law firms to represent ourselves at various legal forums.”

“Similarly, other departments also need restructuring and soon we will bolster all the departments to make the authority a vibrant organization,” Ogra chief said.

She added that in the first phase a professional was being appointed to head the public media affairs department. “Unfortunately, Ogra does not enjoy a good reputation and several external elements had been maligning the authority through baseless propaganda,” Uzma Adil said adding things would soon start getting better.

