Print Story
X
-
Forex reserves fall to $23.13blnDecember 23, 2016Print : Business
KARACHI: The total liquid foreign exchange reserves of the country dropped to $23.132 billion during the week ended on December 16 from $23.294 billion in the previous week, the central bank reported on Thursday.
The reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan fell $133 million to $18.190 billion. The decline in reserves was due to external debt servicing and other official payments. The reserves of commercial banks stood at $4.941 billion compared with $4.971 billion.