KARACHI: Foreign firms sent $727.2 million in profits to their homelands during in the last five months of current fiscal year of 2016/17, depicting a fall of 9.32 percent in the corresponding period of last year, the central bank figures showed on Thursday.

Repatriation of profits and dividends earned by the multinational firms amounted to $802 million in July-November period of the last fiscal year, showed the data of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Analysts said the growth in repatriated profits by the foreign business houses lost traction since the beginning of the current fiscal year due to slowdown in the profitability of the corporate sector.

However, the capital outflows remained higher than the inflow of foreign direct investment (FDI) that the country fetched during the same July-November period this year. Pakistan attracted $459.8 million in FDI in five months of FY17.

In November, repatriations on foreign investment amounted to $187.1 million that was contrast to FDI inflows of $143.7 million.

The central bank’s data revealed that key sectors of the economy such as financial businesses, oil and gas explorations, power and telecommunications sent back low amount to their headquarters in July-November of the fiscal year 2016/17.

The power sector recorded a notable decline in profit repatriations as it sent $77.7 million from the country in July-November FY17 against $121.1 million a year earlier.

The oil and gas exploration companies repatriated an amount of $56.9 million, compared with $76.1 million in July-November FY16.

The repatriated profits of the financial sector were $145.7 million in July-November as compared to $177.2 million during the corresponding period of last year.

The repatriated profits on FDI in the telecommunication sector were $12.7 million from $94 million profit repatriation during the same period in the preceding fiscal year.

The telecom’s industry revenues have been under pressure since FY15 because of tremendous growth in the usage of internet-based voice and messaging services over the past few years, which have eaten into voice and text messaging revenues of cellular firms.

