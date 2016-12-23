KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday issued a set of guidelines for the financial institutions, which would help them identify possible suspicious transactions regarding money laundering or financing of terrorism.

The transactions that do not make economic sense or are inconsistent with the customer’s business or profile, can be cause for increased scrutiny for anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism, the central bank said.

“The transactions in which assets are withdrawn immediately after being deposited, unless the customer's business activities furnish a plausible reason for immediate withdrawal,” the SBP said.

“The transactions that cannot be reconciled with the usual activities of the customer, for example, the use of letters of credit and other methods of trade finance to move money between countries where such trade is not consistent with the customer's usual business.”

Banks and development finance institutions must strictly monitor transactions involving large amounts of cash.

The exchanging of an unusually large amount of small-denominated notes for those of higher denomination could be used as means of money laundering from the suspicious elements.

The SBP also directed the banks to check transactions involving foreign currency exchanges or deposits that are followed within a short time by wire transfers to locations of specific concern (for example, countries identified by national authorities/international bodies and the United Nations.)

If a personal or business account conducts a large number of both incoming and outgoing wire transfers without any logical business or other economic purpose, particularly when this activity is to or from locations of specific concern, it would serve as an alarm for the banks.

