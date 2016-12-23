KARACHI: The merger process of Mobilink and Warid on Thursday achieved a crucial milestone after the Islamabad High Court approved the amalgamation of the two companies to create the country’s biggest telecom operation.

The merged company will serve more than 51 million customers in Pakistan who will benefit from high-speed mobile telecommunications and a best-in-class

digital mobile network through its state of the art 3G and long-term evolution services.

“The high court’s approval of the merger between Mobilink and Warid confirms the creation of a world-class champion in Pakistan,” a statement quoted Jean-Yves Charlier, chief executive officer of VimpelCom as saying.

In July, Amsterdam-based telecoms company VimpleCom Ltd, along with its associates, completed the merger transaction of Mobilink and Warid. VimpelCom, Global Telecom Holding (GTH), Warid Telecom Pakistan and Bank Alfalah – a shareholder of Dhabi Group – announced the completion of the merger transaction. In November 2015, the two groups agreed to combine their telecommunication businesses.

Earlier this year, Mobilink and Warid had received approvals from Pakistan Telecom Authority, Competition Commission of Pakistan, Securities and Exchange Commission Pakistan, local and international creditors and State Bank of Pakistan.

“It (the court approval) marks another major step in VimpelCom’s transformation into a leading global technology group with the ambition to bring digital opportunities and experiences to a tenth of the world’s population,” Charlier said.

The transaction is expected to create capex and opex synergies of around $500 million with an annual run rate of more than $100 million of free cash flow improvements.

The combined revenue of both companies for the 12 months to March 2016 amounted to $1.4 billion.

“This merger is yet another landmark achieved, which will further accelerate advancements in telecommunication sector in Pakistan,” said Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, chairman of Dhabi Group. “The merged company will continue to contribute significantly to Pakistan’s economy while providing its customers with the highest quality of telecom services.”

Mobilink had already completed the acquisition of 100 percent of Warid’s shares, while Dhabi Group’s shareholders acquired 15 percent of the shares of Mobilink. The merged company will benefit from VimpelCom’s one billion dollars investment in infrastructure building.

“The group’s new digital systems will enable faster roll-out of new local products and services, particularly in the areas of mobile entertainment, communication, the Internet of Things, and mobile financial services,” said Aamir Ibrahim, chief executive officer of Mobilink and Warid.

“The approval from Islamabad High Court marks a major and absolute milestone in our bid to merge the two businesses. Through this, Pakistan’s digital development will be elevated to the next level, further reducing the digital divide as we transform the merged company from a legacy telecom to a leading technology company.”

