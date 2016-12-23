KARACHI: At least 0.4 million taxpayers, who failed to file returns for the tax year 2015/16, are unlikely to escape the additional withholding tax rate after the notification of the new active taxpayers list (ATL), officials said on Thursday.

“After the issuance of new ATL, even the filers for the tax year 2014/15 would be denied of rights to avail the incentive of withholding tax regime,” a tax official said, on condition of anonymity.

The appearance in ATL is mandatory for a taxpayer to avail the reduced withholding tax rates. Enlisting is only possible if a taxpayer files annual return of the preceding tax year.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is likely to issue fresh ATL in January 2017. The ATL 2016 will only be applicable for the tax year 2017 or till filing process is completed in the tax year 2018.

The official said the existing ATL is applicable only on the taxpayers, who had filed their returns for the tax year 2015. Number of return filers for 2015 stood at 1.2 million.

A total of 0.75 million returns for the tax year 2016 were filed up to December 15, which was the last filing date for salaried persons, business individuals, association of persons, persons falling in final tax regime and companies having the special tax year.

December 31, however, is the last date for corporate entities, whose financial year runs through July 1 to July 31.

FBR official said corporate sector is expected to file another 30,000 returns till the deadline. “So, the total number of returns for the tax year (2016) will reach 0.78 million by the end of this year.”

The Karachi Tax Bar Association and business associations are still requesting the FBR to extend the filing date, considering the lower number of return filing.

They said the FBR online system had some serious issues, hindering the process of filing.

Three years back the government introduced two different rates of withholding tax applicable for filers and non-filers with an objective to motivate people to declare their income and assets.

The government further expanded the scope of withholding tax regime and enhanced the gap for filers and non-filers. However, this strategy failed to attract return filing.

One tax consultant said the lower number of tax returns will obviously help the FBR further increase its collection as non-filers would be forced to pay the higher withholding tax rate.

