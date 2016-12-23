KARACHI: Chinese-led consortium on Thursday offered approximately $85 million for acquiring 40 percent stake of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) – Asia’s best performing equity market.

The PSX said the Chinese-led investors successfully cleared the bidding round held early in the day at the bourse.

“The bid submitted by Chinese consortium at Rs28/share emerged as the highest and acceptable under the relevant regulations,” the PSX said in a statement.

The consortium consists of China Financial Futures Exchange Company Limited (the lead bidder), Shanghai Stock Exchange, Shenzhen Stock Exchange and two local financial institutions, namely Pak-China Investment Company Limited and Habib Bank Limited.

The offered forty percent of the stock exchange stake represents 320 million shares. At least 17 parties submitted expressions of interest for the acquisition.

In July, the PSX unveiled plan to sell 40 percent of its shares to strategic investors and another 20 percent as free-float through an initial public offering. The divestment is a part of demutualisation process under which the country’s three stock exchanges (in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad) had been integrated into the PSX.

The PSX’s divestment committee will now issue the letter of acceptance to the successful investor group, subject to a formal approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan.

Analysts termed the bourse divestment as positive.

Mohammad Sohail, chief executive officer at Topline Securities expects increase in liquidity after the divestment.

Analyst Zeeshan Afzal at Insight Securities said the sell-off will improve the PSX operations and help in introduction of futures/derivatives products. “This will also boost trading activities and further improve the confidence of foreign investors.”

The country’s equity market remained resilient despite foreign outflows in 2016. A total of 38.3 percent return was recorded during the year.

The sell-off is seen as the next big event after the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) Inc. announced, earlier this year, to re-award the emerging markets status to the Pakistan’s equity market. The country will be reclassified into the MSCI Emerging Market Index in May 2017. This upgrade is expected to attract more than $400 million of fresh foreign investment as the index is tracked by the Funds with assets worth $1.5 trillion.

Shahbaz Ashraf, analyst at Arif Habib Limited said the sell-off will generate additional foreign funding of around $85 million.

“It would also facilitate the development of new products, such as options, weekly derivatives and other products in addition to aid tech upgrades and cross border listing,” Ashraf said.

Under the divestment policy, the PSX will now offer another 20 percent (160 million) shares to the public within six months of the completion of acquisition process by the strategic investors.

Analysts said brokers may opt to sell the rest of their 40 percent stake or part of it in the near future.

The PSX integration was done to attract strategic investors, as it stood in line with government’s vision of a fair, efficient and transparent market with one national stock exchange conforming to the international standards.

