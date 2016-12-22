ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notices to Director General Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and jail authorities over the bail application of former minister for Religious Affairs Hamid Saeed Kazmi.

The court also directed the Adiyala Jail authorities to submit details regarding the sentence of the former minister. A division bench of the apex court, comprising Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan and Justice Dost Muhammad Khan, heard the case filed by Hamid Saeed Kazmi against the verdict of the Islamabad High Court.

Advocate Latif Khosa, counsel for Hamid Saeed Kazmi, informed the court during the course of proceedings that his client was awarded six-year sentence and was in jail for the last three years and eight months.

He said the sentence of Raja Aftab and Rao Shakeel, who were also involved in that case, had been suspended. He said Hamid Saeed Kazmi was not indicted over charges of embezzlement as he was convicted over misuse of authority. Later, the court issued notices to respondents and adjourned the hearing of the case till a date in office.

