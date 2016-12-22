ISLAMABAD: The Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs referred to the Committee on Interior the case of a 32-year-old Pakistani, Omar Mateen, who went missing in the UAE in March 2014 and remains untraced to this day.

Since the issue was first raised in the Senate Foreign Committee over a year ago, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs took it up with the UAE authorities a number of times but without much progress.

According to the authorities in Dubai, Omar Mateen working as an accountant in a private firm was involved in embezzlement of 1.5 million dirhams in March 2014 along with co-accused Ameer Khan, also a Pakistani.

Ameer Khan was arrested, sentenced and returned to Pakistan in December that year. The local authorities also maintained that according to unconfirmed reports, Omar Mateen was out of the UAE and had likely escaped to Pakistan.

They also maintain that Omar Mateen disappeared, tried in absentia and sentenced to three years in jail.

