Says evidence of India’s involvement in subversive activities in Pakistan will be presented before UN, other important countries

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz on Wednesday said that investigation from Indian agent Kalbhoshan Yadav is underway and more evidence is being collected from him.

Briefing the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs in Islamabad, Sartaj Aziz said that dossiers about Indian involvement in subversive activities in Pakistan will be presented before the United Nations (UN) and other important countries after completion of investigation from the detained RAW agent.

Sartaj Aziz also regretted the Indian aggression on the Line of Control (LoC). Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhary said that 45 Pakistani civilians have embraced martyrdom as a result of unprovoked Indian firing on the LoC. He said that Pakistan has informed the United Nations in writing about these violations.

The foreign secretary further noted that there are several UN resolutions on the Kashmir dispute. He said the international community should exert its pressure on India for the implementation of these resolutions.

0



0







More evidence being collected from Kalbhoshan: Sartaj was posted in Top Story of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 22, 2016 and was last updated on December 22, 2016. This news story is related to Print/173689-More-evidence-being-collected-from-Kalbhoshan-Sartaj/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "More evidence being collected from Kalbhoshan: Sartaj" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/173689-More-evidence-being-collected-from-Kalbhoshan-Sartaj.