ISLAMABAD: Justice Mian Saqib Nisar of the Supreme Court (SC) has remarked that the impression that cases against the government are not decided should be done away with and for the court common man and the government are equal.

He made these remarks on Wednesday in a case of non-payment of pensions to retired officials of different government institutions. The court sought replies in this case from government institutions within a week, failing which heads of these departments will be summoned.

The apex court observed that the government was responsible for protection of citizens all through their lives. It observed that the court could not act at will as it had to redress the grievances remaining in the ambit of law. The SC observed that very low payment of pensions to pensioners by private banks was an insult to the masses.

These observations were made by a two-member SC bench, headed by Justice Mian Saqib Nisar hearing the petitions of 88 affected people. Justice Nisar said the court could rehear a case to ensure protection of basic rights of the masses.

He said in an ideal situation, an official should be handed his pension on the day of retirement but what happened to them was before all. He said they would see in the light of law whether pension of private banks should be enhanced or not. A pensioner requested the court for provision of services of a lawyer as he could not pay a lawyer’s fee from his Rs1,360 pension that he gets from a private bank. Justice Nisar said the court would see which lawyer should be given this task and put off hearing till the third week of January.

0



0







Impression that anti-govt cases remain undecided ought to end: Justice Nisar was posted in Top Story of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 22, 2016 and was last updated on December 22, 2016. This news story is related to Print/173688-Impression-that-anti-govt-cases-remain-undecided-ought-to-end-Justice-Nisar/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Impression that anti-govt cases remain undecided ought to end: Justice Nisar" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/173688-Impression-that-anti-govt-cases-remain-undecided-ought-to-end-Justice-Nisar.