CCI nod must for taking control of regulators: Rabbani

Senators reject govt’s viewpoint; threatento move court

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani has said that the approval of Council of Common Interests (CCI) is mandatory for putting the regulatory bodies under the ministries as the opposition in the Upper House rejected the government viewpoint on the move.

The government came under scathing criticism in the Senate on Wednesday for putting the five regulatory bodies under the line ministries, as the opposition legislators called it a violation of the Constitution for the CCI was overlooked while taking this decision.

Speaking over the recent decision by the government that brought the five regulatory authorities under the line ministries, for which Senate chairman had sought an explanation from the government, the senators plainly stated that the notification must be withdrawn or they would knock at the door of the court.

A lengthy explanation given by the Law Minister Zahid Hamid could not apparently convince Raza Rabbani, who insisted that this step could not be taken through a notification, which was quite clear in Article 154 of the Federal Legislative List, Part-II.

Rabbani also maintained the matter was included in the agenda of the last CCI meeting but after Khyber Pakhtunkhwa took an exception to it, the item was dropped from the agenda, and a decision was made by the prime minister through a notification which was in no way acceptable.

The law minister accepted that it was included in the CCI agenda, and the only justification with him to justify the matter was that it was nothing new as successive governments had been placing the regulatory bodies under different ministries.

Zahid Hamid said that there was nothing out of the ordinary, as the regulatory bodies were brought under different ministries from time to time, and most recently it was done by the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) government on April 30, 2011.

PPP’s Senator Farhatullah Babar rose to point out that out of the five regulatory bodies notified to be transferred to the line ministries, four were decoys so that the transfer of Nepra to the Ministry of Water and Power did not attract undue public attention and scrutiny.

He alleged that the government wanted to bring Nepra under its heels because of the regulatory body's refusal to allow the unrealistically high tariff demanded by a solar power producer.

“The solar producer demanded a tariff of Rs14 per unit which the regulator refused thereby annoying the powerful solar power producer and their backers. The record showed that the targeting of Nepra started ever since the solar tariff issue came into the open,” he charged.

Babar said, “PTA, Ogra, PPRA and Frequency Allocation Board also transferred to line ministries served as decoys for Nepra.”

The Leader of the Opposition, Aitzaz Ahsan, said that bringing the regulatory bodies under the lines ministries meant ‘poachers have been made the game keepers’, adding that it is clear-cut violation of the Constitution.

“Under Article 154 of the Federal Legislative List, Part-II, the CCI shall formulate and regulate in relation to matters that fall in category of Federal Legislative List of Part-II,” he noted.

Aitzaz said that the regulatory bodies have been made subservient to the line ministries, and the prime minister cannot take such a decision by bypassing the CCI, adding that the chairmen of the regulatory bodies should ignore the notification.

Senator Azam Khan Swati of PTI said that a similar notification by the-then PPP government against the HEC was struck down by the Supreme Court after he along with Dr Attaur Rehman had challenged the notification in the court. “The same will be the fate of this notification if the government did not withdraw the notification,” he warned.

MQM’s Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif said that nepotism rules the roost, as the government has handpicked a retired brigadier as the Nepra chairman, who could not even differentiate between kilowatt and megawatt.

This angered PML-N Senators Lt Gen (retd) Salahuddin Tirmizi and Lt Gen (retd) Abdul Qayyum, who retaliated by saying he was an expert of the power sector. Gen Tirmizi said that the brigadier whom a civilian lawmaker declared an ignorant was a professional engineer and had been holding different positions in the power sector for the last eight years.

He said that the civilians only remembered a military man and could be seen waiting in queue to be his personal assistant or there was a military offensive against terrorists such as Operation Zarb-e-Azb.

Aitzaz rose to hit the prime minister by reciting from Sufi poet Bulleh Shah’s poetry and in retaliation, PML-N parliamentary leader Senator Mushahid Ullah Khan took on PPP Co-chairman Asif Zardari by describing the horror of famous dacoit from Sindh.

“I really enjoyed what Aitzaz said about Heer Ranjha, which Bulleh Shah had described the best, but the famous dacoit, who once made life miserable for people of Sindh is now making a comeback, so there is one voice: ‘Ghora aa raha hai’ or the horse is coming,” he said in an obvious reference to Asif Zardari’s comeback to Pakistan.

The law minister will wind up the discussion on the adjournment motion on Friday. The motion was admitted on Tuesday.

The House adopted The Companies (Appointment of Legal Advisers) (Amendment) Bill 2016 that provides to amend the Companies (Appointment of Legal Advisors) Act 1974.

Another Bill -- The Public Private Partnership Authority Bill 2016 -- was introduced and referred to concerned committee of the House for further deliberation. Both the bills were moved by Law and Justice Minister Zahid Hamid.

He also laid before the House the 2nd Biannual Monitoring on the Implementation of National Finance Commission Award (January-June, 2016).

According to the statement of objects and reasons, the purpose of the bill on appointment of legal advisers is to amend the Companies (Appointment of Legal Advisors) Act 1974 to ensure compliance and other regulations of the law.

The commission shall be able to take timely cognizance of the violations of provisions of the Act, rules or regulation made there under and impose penalty, it said, adding that appeal process has also been provided. “Besides, it will also give reprieve to small size companies from the mandatory requirement of appointing legal advisers,” it said.

