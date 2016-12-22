Ex-secretary, others to go scot-free after paying Rs2 bn to NAB

Recovery of millions of rupees in cash and ornaments from Mushtaq Raisani’s house

References against Raja Pervaiz approved; inquiries against MNA Munawar Talpur, KP ex-minister Sardar Hussain Babak closed

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Board of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in a surprise move on Wednesday accepted the plea bargain request of more than Rs2 billion of Balochistan Finance Secretary Mushtaq Ahmad Raisani and Sohail Majeed Shah, contractor and frontman of Khalid Lango, ex-adviser to CM Balochistan for Finance.

The NAB Executive Board was presided over by Chairman Qamar Zaman Chaudhry. It may be mentioned here that in the raid on Mushtaq Raisani’s house on May 6, NAB had recovered a huge amount in local and foreign currency of around Rs730 million. Prize bonds and ornaments worth Rs70 million were also recovered from the-then serving bureaucrat's residence.

The Executive Board decided to file two corruption references against ex-prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf in multi-billion rental power plant scam and in this regard the first reference will be filed in the accountability court against him and others (M/s Reshma Power Generation Pvt Ltd) for misuse of authority by misrepresentation of facts by the Ministry of Water and Power to the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) and cabinet, etc, thus causing a huge loss to the national exchequer.

The second corruption reference to be filed is against Ashraf and others (M/s Gulf Rental Power Case) and in this case, the accused persons were alleged of misuse of authority by signing the contract without the approval of NPGCL, etc, which caused a loss to the national exchequer.

The NAB decided to authorise three investigations. The first investigation was authorised against Azeem Iqbal Siddiqui, ex-MD SSGCL, and others regarding misuse of authority in purchase of “PROGAS” assets without following the PPRA rules and conducting detailed financial and technical analysis of M/s “PROGAS”, causing a loss of Rs1.174 billion to the national exchequer.

The second investigation was authorised against Sardar Hayat Muhammad Khan Mandokhel of Exceed (Pvt) Ltd and others. In this case, the accused persons were alleged of occupying the government land situated in Saidpur Village, Islamabad, thus causing a huge loss of Rs455.744 million to the national exchequer.

The third investigation was authorised against Dr Ehsan Ali, Vice Chancellor, Abdul Wali Khan University, Mardan, and others. In this case, the accused persons were alleged of embezzlement/ misappropriation of university funds allocated in procurement of IT equipment, causing a loss of millions of rupees to the national exchequer.

The NAB Executive Board also decided to authorise six inquiries. The first inquiry is against officers/ officials of the PIAC regarding re-hiring of certain officers after superannuation on contract basis without prior approval of the competent authority and completion of codal formalities.

The second inquiry was authorised against officers/ officials of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) regarding classified loan account of M/s Abdullah Saleh Al-Rejhi Estt.

The third inquiry was authorised regarding illegal advances of Bahrain Branch A-Classified loan Account of M/s Bargat Aviation Co.

The fourth inquiry was authorised regarding sale of Sukuk Bonds for $16 million at the NBP Bahrain and New York City branches.

The fifth inquiry was against officers/ officials of the NBP regarding misappropriation of amount of $30 million at Riyadh Capital.

The sixth inquiry was authorised against Dr Ehsan Ali, Vice Chancellor, Abdul Wali Khan University, Mardan and others. In this case, the accused persons were alleged for embezzlement/ misappropriation of university funds allocated in procurement of various items/ goods thus causing a huge loss of millions of rupees to the national exchequer.

The Executive Board also decided to re-authorise an inquiry against officers/ officials of DAD Division, District Shaheed Benezirabad, and others. In this case, the accused persons were alleged for misuse of authority and embezzlement of government funds, thus causing a loss of approximately Rs1,860 million to the national exchequer.

The Board decided to close three inquiries. The first inquiry is against Mir Munawar Ali Talpur, MNA, Sindh, who is the brother-in-law of ex-President Asif Ali Zardari, the second inquiry against Sardar Hussain Babak, ex-minister for education, KP, and the third was against officers/ officials of the Ministry of Railways and others due to lack of incriminating evidence.

On the conclusion of the meeting, the NAB chairman said that the Bureau is committed to eradicating corruption by adopting zero tolerance policy. He directed all officers/officials of NAB to put in their best efforts in conduct of complaint verification, inquiries and investigations against corrupt in accordance with law, transparently and on merit.

