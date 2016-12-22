Says 99 percent of the politicians do not bother to change the lot of people

SUKKUR: A seminar was held in Khairpur on the Role of Civil Society in Peace and Human Security.

It was organised by the National Economic and Environmental Organization in collaboration with the South Asia Partnership. Addressing the seminar, Assistant Commissioner of Khairpur, Riaz Hussain Wassan, said that 99 percent of the politicians did not bother to play their role in bringing health and education policies nor in changing the fate of the people.

The assistant commissioner said that there were three types of people in a society: the elderly, the middle-aged and the youth. He said that the elderly could counsel the youth, the middle-aged became victims of compromises and reconciliations, and the most important segment of any society, the youth, were exploited by the politicians.

He said that the need of the hour was to employ the youth in peace-building initiatives. Irfan Mufti, deputy director of the South Asia Partnership, said that around 70,000 people lost their lives in just 12 years. He said that there should be a truth commission on the model of South Africa where all the stakeholders acknowledged their mistakes and chalked out a strategy in the light of the insights they got from their past mistakes.

Irfan Mufti said that the political dynamics of Pakistan had changed, and there had been some significant changes like the 18th Amendment and the formation of the National Finance Commission. He said that there had been a shift in the foreign policy as well.

The gist of the speeches of some others who addressed the seminar, Lala Ghaffar Shaikh, Mazhar Shaikh and Waseem Shaikh, was that defining a goal to be achieved without backing it with a concrete plan was wishful thinking; that ending poverty and unemployment and promoting peace and religious harmony were the essential ingredients for a recovery; and drawing of health and education policies in conformity with the wishes of the people should be made mandatory.

