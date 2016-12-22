ISLAMABAD: US Ambassador to Pakistan David Hale Wednesday said Pakistan was an important ally of the United States and promotion of bilateral trade would be mutually beneficial for both countries.

Talking to a delegation of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), he said Pakistan was an agricultural country but using old technology; however, it could increase agricultural productivity manifold by using latest agro technology and machinery of the US, a press release said.

Hale said security situation was improving in Pakistan, which would attract more investors from the US and other countries. He said the US president-elect was a businessman and he knew very well the importance of promoting business relations with other countries. He was optimistic that Pak-US trade and economic relations would get further boost during the tenure of new administration.

