NOWSHERA: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami (JUI-S) chief Maulana Samiul Haq said on Wednesday that some people were trying to give a twist to the meeting of the Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan with a delegation of the Defence of Pakistan Council (DPC) for political point-scoring while others were doing so to serve own ulterior motives.

Talking to reporters at his residence in Akora Khattak here, the JUI-S chief said criticism of interior minister for his meeting with the leaders of DPC was completely misplaced.

Maulana Sami claimed that the DPC leaders wanted to discuss with Chaudhry Nisar the blocking of identity cards, placing the names of religious scholars and seminary students in the Fourth Schedule, forced repatriation of Afghan refugees and other issues.

He said that he contacted the interior minister and fixed the meeting with him. He said that the DPC had not exchanged any list of leaders for the meeting due to time constraint. The JUI-S chief said that Chaudhry Nisar agreed to meet them on a short notice and he did not have ample time to provide the list of the delegation that met the interior minister.

“I assembled whoever was available at that time and took them to the meeting. It was not the interior minister’s fault. We are grateful to Chaudhry Nisar for meeting us on such a short notice,” he added.

He said that the leaders of various organisations who were part of the delegation were members of the DPC, which, he said, was a platform of religious organisations and political parties with deep affection for their country, adding the DPC was an alliance of 20-25 parties, religious organisations and had representatives of various schools of thought.

