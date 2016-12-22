ISLAMABAD: While deferring benami transaction bill during the proceedings of the Senate Standing Committee on Finance, Senator Azam Swati said that 80 percent parliamentarians used to submit wrong information about their assets before the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) so making law against benami was dire need of the hour.

The Senate Standing Committee on Finance held its meeting under the chairmanship of Senator Saleem Mandviwalla here at the Parliament House in which the committee deferred approval of Benami Transaction Bill 2016 owing to lack of quorum.

Chairman of the committee directed Securities Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) to send back to the committee in two week after detailed in-house discussion on private members’ Partnership Amendment Bill 2016. The bill was moved by Senator Azam Khan Swati in September 2016 in the House and was subsequently referred to the Finance Committee for consideration and report. The proposed law aims to amend the partnership Act 1932 in its application to the Islamabad Capital Territory.

However, FBR Chairman Nisar Mohammad Khan told the meeting that the government would not extend the date of filing of tax return beyond December 15, 2016. FBR chairman stated last year, the government extended date of filing of tax return till March but “we have decided that there would be no extension in filing of tax return after December 15, 2016”.

There was no extension after December 15”, he said. He also claimed of simplifying the system to file the tax return and there are fewer complaints this year as compared to last year. “Simplification is ongoing process and would continue in the coming years as well” he said.

Special Secretary Finance Division Dr Shujaat Ali maintained that 83 recommendations of the committee have either been implemented or being implemented in the budget. He had no answer to the information sought by the members of committee with respect to their recommendations for allocation of funds for Nollan Dam in the current fiscal year. “Planning and Development Ministry can give answer to the question”, said Shujaat Ali while Shahid Naeem Deputy Chief of the Planning Commission was also unable to give details and stated “there was no specific demand” and Planning Commission has made Rs10 million and, that too for a study, of Rs26 billion Nollan Dam project.

Senator Fateh Muhammad Hassani complained that federal government was not releasing funds for development projects in Balochistan. He said that Qatri princes were visiting the province for the purpose of hunting only but the federal govt was least bothered about development needs of the neglected part of the country.

