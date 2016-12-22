SADDA: The German government-funded Livelihood projects to rebuild infrastructure and provide employment opportunities to the local people were launched at Alisherzai area in Kurram Agency. The projects are being implemented by the Sarhad Rural Support Programme (SRSP) in collaboration with the Fata Secretariat.

These were launched at a ceremony held at the office of the assistant political agent in Sadda. Kurram Agency Political Agent Ikramullah Khan, Additional Political Agent Nasrullah Khan, Assistant Political Agent central Kurram Irfan Ali Khan, Assistant Political Agent lower Kurram Kamran Khan and elders of Alisherzai tribe attended the event. Awlad Hussain, the team leader for SRSP in Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata), said that 41 projects were identified under the German government-funded projects in South Waziristan, North Waziristan, Orakzai, Khyber and Kurram agencies. He added that nine community physical infrastructure projects (drinking water supply schemes) were initiated in Kot Killay, Toor Killay, Jangal Killay, Sammandar Killay, Essarak Killay, Shah Wali Garhi, Samzo Killay, Mula Pakha and Nata Killay in Central Kurram Agency with a total cost of 12.9 million.He added the projects were being implemented through the local communities.Speaking at the occasion, Political Agent Ikramullah Khan called for unity and reconciliation.

"Unity and cooperation among the locals is key to development," he said. He added the political administration was committed to providing all-out help to the communities. He praised the SRSP for working in the area keeping in view with the tradition and culture of the local people. "It is good to see that local people have confidence in the organisation," he said and assured all possible cooperation in implementing the projects in Kurram Agency.

