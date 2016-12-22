TANK: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Wednesday said that they were not against the reforms and merger of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but wanted the tribespeople to decide the future of tribal areas.Speaking at a function here, the JUI-F chief said that they were against imperialism and cannot support the colonial Frontier Crimes Regulation.

"We are fighting against westernization. How one can even imagine that we could support a law framed by non-Muslim occupants," he added. Criticising the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan, the Maulana said that he was promoting the interests of Jews and western culture in Pakistan.

He said that the JUI-F was playing an important role in the Parliament by preventing the passage of any law against the spirit of Islam.The JUI-F chief said that the international community had turned a blind eye to the genocide of the Muslim in various countries. He said that the anti-Islam forces wanted to destabilise the Muslim countries to exploit their resources.

The Maulana also criticised the rulers and leaders of the Muslim countries for their silence over the atrocities being committed against the Muslims around the globe. He said that the survival of the Muslims was linked to their unity.

