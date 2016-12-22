ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has sought deployment of the Pakistan Rangers (Punjab) in connection with the local government election to the seats of chairman, vice chairman, mayors, deputy mayors in district council, municipal corporation, municipal committee Khurrianwala of Faisalabad district and municipal committee Jalalpur Jattan of Gujrat district on December 22 (today).

In this connection, the Election Commission had written a letter to the Ministry of Interior, asking for deployment of sufficient strength of Rangers inside and outside polling stations to ensure smooth and peaceful conduct of electoral process.

The ECP, however, made it clear that the conduct of local government election will remain with it. Meanwhile, the EC had also written a letter to the chief secretary of government of Punjab and IGP to issue the standard instructions to district coordination officer and DPO Toba Tek Singh for ensuring impartiality during the election in the district, wherein elections of chairman, vice chairman etc are fixed for December 22.

