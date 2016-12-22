LANDIKOTAL: Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra on Wednesday said they could defeat terrorism by educating the younger generation. The governor said this while addressing the closing ceremony of "Khyber Peace Games" here.

Khyber Agency’s Political Agent Khalid Mehmood, Col (retd) Sher Afgan Khan and other Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Fata leaders were also present. The governor said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif wanted to bring peace in Pakistan through talks, but military operations were conducted after the peace talks failed. Earlier, the governor laid the foundation stone of a sports stadium in Landikotal, which would cost Rs20 million. He said the federal government was committed to reactivating sports and cultural activities in Fata. He said the education rate in Fata was improving gradually.

"Everybody knows that those who lived with us for 40 years are perpetrating terrorism in Pakistan," Jhagra said.To a question, the governor said that Fata’s future would not be decided by the parliamentarians, but the government would take tribesmen onboard before unveiling the reforms.

