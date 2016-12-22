ISLAMABAD: National Assembly’s Public Account Committee Wednesday directed ministry of information technology and telecommunication to conduct inquires into the matter of inordinate delay in projects resulting in non-capitalisation of expenditure.

The committee meeting was chaired by convener Naveed Qamar at the Parliament House. The committee was told that NTC incurred an expenditure of Rs344.769 million on the project of optic fibre based transmission link between Keti Bander and Port Qasim to Jiwani. The committee directed making final inquires and taking decision against the culprits and report PAC in the next meeting.

The committee directed NTC to recover outstanding dues of Rs98.548 million from various designated customers and cut off the lines if they don’t pay their bill within three days and report the committee.

PAC has referred issue of Special Communication Organisation to finance division for regularisation of expenditure. The committee said Telephone Industries of Pakistan report PAC within 45 days about the inquiry over non-recovery of outstanding dues on account of electricity and Sui gas charges and colony board share of Rs53.485 million. The committee has decided to arrange a special meeting with Universal Services Fund Company (USF) to discuss the issues related to Mansehra and Dadu lot and service subsidy agreement (SSA) in detail.

The committee took strict notice of the poor accounting system of ministry of foreign affairs and asked to prepare accounts of ministry on SAP system as various Pakistan missions abroad have no SAP system and directed to hire qualified and trained staff for missions.

The committee directed the foreign affairs ministry to expedite adjustments of travelling allowance and daily allowance advances of Rs111.200 million and get verified from audit and report in next meeting.

