Musharraf’s ‘four deals’

Whether former president and army chief Gen Pervez Musharraf was allowed to travel and live in self-exile was part of a ‘deal’ as disclosed by the general himself, needs further response from certain quarters, but, in his tenure, he struck three ‘deals’ besides this one. One thing is certain and that is, the man is “above the law”.

In 2001, there was a deal between him and the Saudi royal family for the release of the then prime minister, Nawaz Sharif; a deal with Benazir Bhutto in 2007 termed NRO and a deal with Asif Ali Zardari to allow him safe exit without any trial. Now he himself has triggered a new controversy.

He did not listen to the advice from ISI chiefs not to return in 2013, for both security reasons and Sharifs’ chances of victory, who had an intention to put him on trial. Musharraf's latest disclosure not only caused serious embarrassment to the government and former COAS Gen Raheel Sharif but also raised serious questions as to why his trial was portrayed by some as a stumbling block for the civil-military relationship, whereas it was a simple case of a person who had abrogated the Constitution of Pakistan and committed ‘high treason’.

Former PM Zulfikar Ali Bhutto went to the gallows because the then army chief, Gen Ziaul Haq, had feared that if he held elections and PPP returned to power, Bhutto could try him under Article VI. In 1988, the IJI was formed to stop PPP's victory as the then military establishment feared that Benazir Bhutto could go for revenge.

It is also a matter of history that the successive supreme courts had given a legal cover to illegal rules under the Law of Necessity. The same cover was given to Musharraf in the Syed Zafar Ali Shah case in 2001. So, in the past, the judiciary failed in protecting the Constitution and justified all Martial Laws and gave lease to military dictators, the last one being Gen Musharraf.

Civilian rulers should be punished for corruption, violating the Constitution and bad governance, but the biggest offence in the eyes of the Constitution was its abrogation. When for the first time, the government decided to execute this clause of the Constitution, it was made an issue of 'civil-military standoff’.

But it was not the only case against him of high profile nature. Benazir Bhutto's murder case, Akbar Bugti's murder case and Lal Masjid operation were some of the cases in which his warrants were issued. It was also quite surprising that in successive interviews, the former president had clearly stated that he would return to Pakistan only if he was given a fair chance and free moment. He said he went abroad on medical leave and had assured the court that he would return after getting 'fit’.

If no clarification comes from the institutions concerned, one would be compelled to believe in the 'script' behind the 2013-14 Dharna movement of Imran Khan. No wonder why Imran and Qadri were so confident of 'umpire's finger’!

Musharraf has caused the biggest embarrassment for his 'Mohsin' Gen Raheel Sharif who did play a role in bringing his ex-boss out of a difficult situation.

This is how even another ex-army chief, Gen Aslam Baig, was saved from the Mehran bank scam, particularly after the Supreme Court of Pakistan not only declared the 1990 elections rigged but also instructed the government to take action against all those who distributed money among the then opposition leaders and also against those who accepted money.

In Musharraf's case, the then PPP government struck a 'deal' with the establishment that it would not arrest or put him on trial if he resigned as president. He was given a red-carpet exit and, sadly, the PPP government neither asked any question on his role in Benazir's murder nor registered a case under Article VI. One often wonders why someone like Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani or Ch Aitzaz Ahsan never raised this question before their leadership.

Federal Interior Minister Ch Nisar Ali Khan; who, along with Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, was instrumental in bringing Musharraf as army chief; had initially opposed his trial under Article VI as he knew pressure would come from the army against the trial. Even one of the hardest critique of his policy, the late ISI chief Hameed Gul, came out with a statement against the trial or calling Musharraf a 'traitor' as he believed it would not go well. When the government finally decided to put him on trial, he was suddenly shifted to hospital while going to court. Could anyone even imagine something like this with a civilian ruler on trial. Many PPP leaders faced trial and conviction in the so-called Libya Conspiracy Case on allegation that they planned to get Bhutto out of custody.

Musharraf only once or twice went to court. He is now in Dubai and free to travel anywhere except Pakistan. On the contrary, the day Musharraf landed in Pakistan on October 12, 1999, his commanders had already staged a coup led by Gen Mahmood. The elected PM and his family had been detained, the government had been sacked and all this happened without even imposing an official Martial law. If the then SC had justified this coup, how the democracy and Constitution could be upheld.

The misery of PM Sharif did not end there as he was put on trial in a 'hijacking case'. He was kept in Attock and Landhi prisons and brought to court in APC. Nawaz Sharif remained in prison for two years and given life imprisonment, but the government filed an appeal for awarding him death. The Saudi royal family finally came to his rescue and took him away under a 10-year agreement. It finally ended when Musharraf struck an NRO with Benazir Bhutto and decided to return.

So, it is high time the government told the nation about the details of this fresh 'deal'. This time, Musharraf is a suspect and the ball is in the court of two Sharifs PM Sharif and ex-army chief Gen Raheel Sharif.

This is how the system runs in this country. When any civilian rule tried to put any non-civilian on trial, it became the stumbling block for the civil-military relationship and against the national interest, but, when any dictator put an elected premier on trial, it became normal. It is now a test for more than one institution to justify Musharraf's exit from the Exit Control List and chances to stand trial.

This writer is a senior columnist and analyst of the Geo News, The News and daily Jang.

Twitter: @MazharAbbasGEO

0



0







Musharraf’s ‘four deals’ was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 22, 2016 and was last updated on December 22, 2016. This news story is related to Print/173659-Musharrafs-four-deals/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Musharraf’s ‘four deals’" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/173659-Musharrafs-four-deals.